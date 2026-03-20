SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,869 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Marathon Mission Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Mission Inc. now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $97.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

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