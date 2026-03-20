Board of the Pension Protection Fund Purchases 2,940 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Board of the Pension Protection Fund grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CHTR opened at $211.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. New Street Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.11.

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Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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