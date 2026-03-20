Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises about 1.6% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 83.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,962,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,470,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,562 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Edison International by 109.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Edison International by 71.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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