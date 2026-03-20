Head-To-Head Comparison: Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) versus Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Ryanair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.96 billion N/A $282.67 million $1.10 23.05 Ryanair $14.98 billion 2.08 $1.73 billion $4.98 11.95

Analyst Recommendations

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. Ryanair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Corporacion America Airports and Ryanair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ryanair 0 5 6 1 2.67

Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Ryanair has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.17%. Given Ryanair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Corporacion America Airports.

Risk and Volatility

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryanair has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 12.59% 15.93% 5.79% Ryanair 15.04% 29.76% 14.14%

Summary

Ryanair beats Corporacion America Airports on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion America Airports

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Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About Ryanair

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Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, fast-track, airport transfers, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. Ryanair Holdings plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

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