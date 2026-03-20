Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

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Semtech Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.14 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Michael Fischer sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $78,067.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,703.50. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $270,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,700.98. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,987,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 374,548 shares during the period.

Semtech News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

About Semtech

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Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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