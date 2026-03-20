RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $9.78 Average PT from Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.7778.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RXST. Wolfe Research raised RxSight to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RxSight from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RxSight from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RxSight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.
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RxSight Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. RxSight has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.16.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company’s flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non‐invasive post‐operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine‐tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.
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