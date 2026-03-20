RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $9.78 Average PT from Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.7778.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXST. Wolfe Research raised RxSight to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RxSight from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RxSight from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RxSight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 110.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in RxSight by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 156.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. RxSight has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.16.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company’s flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non‐invasive post‐operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine‐tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

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