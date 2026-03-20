Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

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Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.34.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 85,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 896,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 758,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 401,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.

The company’s development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.

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