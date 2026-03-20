Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $118.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.43.

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Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 297.07% and a negative return on equity of 386.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $137,935.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,697.18. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,697. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $181,955 in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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