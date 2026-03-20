CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.50.

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CCL Industries Trading Down 1.0%

About CCL Industries

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$83.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.80. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$64.93 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.

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CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products. The Avery segment sells software, labels, tags, dividers, badges, and specialty card products under the Avery brand. The Checkpoint segment includes the manufacturing and selling of technology-driven, inventory management and labeling solutions.

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