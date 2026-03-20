EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. UBS Group increased their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

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EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 108.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $404,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,583.66. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $172,140.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,133 shares of company stock worth $1,242,101. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

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EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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