Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $21.58

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.5833.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $863,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,633.27. The trade was a 14.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,062.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 790,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 753,557 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ACI opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

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Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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