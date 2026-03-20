Insider Buying: CLS (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £104,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Conradi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 per share, for a total transaction of £104,000.
CLS Price Performance
Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 49 on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48.35 and a twelve month high of GBX 73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.10. The company has a market capitalization of £195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.92.
CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (12.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CLS had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 36.01%. As a group, analysts expect that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
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About CLS
We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.
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