Insider Buying: CLS (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £104,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Conradi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 per share, for a total transaction of £104,000.

CLS Price Performance

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 49 on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48.35 and a twelve month high of GBX 73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.10. The company has a market capitalization of £195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.92.

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CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (12.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CLS had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 36.01%. As a group, analysts expect that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CLS from GBX 70 to GBX 80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.

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About CLS

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We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

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