Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £150.

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 16th, Stephen Daintith bought 66 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

On Thursday, January 15th, Stephen Daintith purchased 54 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

Ocado Group Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 196.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.85 and a 12-month high of GBX 397.90. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.49.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group ( LON:OCDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (44.60) EPS for the quarter. Ocado Group had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

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Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

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