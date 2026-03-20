BILL (NYSE:BILL) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL
BILL Stock Performance
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded BILL to a “Buy” rating, which likely lifted investor sentiment and buying interest in the shares. BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: A high-profile Senate debate over a restrictive voter ID bill is underway — prolonged political debate can increase near-term market volatility but has no direct link to BILL’s payments business. Senate kicks off marathon debate over Trump’s voter ID bill
- Neutral Sentiment: A proposed tax plan that would exempt tens of millions from income tax is circulating — this could shift consumer disposable income and broader consumption patterns over time, but any impact on BILL’s B2B payment volumes is indirect and uncertain. Tens of Millions of Americans Would Pay Zero Income Tax Under New Bill
- Neutral Sentiment: Legislation proposed to draw red lines on military use of AI may affect defense and AI suppliers, but it’s unlikely to directly move BILL’s payments/software fundamentals. Sen. Elissa Slotkin introduces bill to draw red lines for AI use by the military
- Neutral Sentiment: News about a TSA pay bill and staffing strains at airports highlights macro/operational risks in travel sectors; this is sector-specific and only tangential to BILL’s core merchant and billing customers. TSA pay bill unveiled as shutdown leaves agents unpaid, strains airport security
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing, multi-day political fights (voting bills and related partisan legislation) can raise short-term investor risk aversion; extended policy uncertainty ahead of the midterms could pressure cyclically sensitive tech names if sentiment sours. Republicans are launching a voting bill debate that could last days or even weeks
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.
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