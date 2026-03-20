BILL (NYSE:BILL) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.

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BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BILL has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -170.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL News Summary

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About BILL

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BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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