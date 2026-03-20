SOLV Energy Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 23rd (NASDAQ:MWH)

SOLV Energy’s (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 23rd. SOLV Energy had issued 20,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $512,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOLV Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get SOLV Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MWH opened at $28.64 on Friday. SOLV Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About SOLV Energy

(Get Free Report)

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOLV Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOLV Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.