Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 24th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR opened at $295.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.66. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26.

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Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $2.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $461.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $1,839,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,467.04. The trade was a 64.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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