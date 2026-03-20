Traders Buy High Volume of Siga Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Siga Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Siga Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.97. Siga Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 24.61%.The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Siga Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 524,714 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Siga Technologies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 834,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 143.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,869 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 66.5% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 596,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 238,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,973 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siga Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siga Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company’s flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.

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