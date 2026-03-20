Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $145,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $903,720.24. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $1,321,076.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 283,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,421.48. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,714. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Key Stories Impacting Stoke Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets this week (BTIG/BTIG-linked coverage, Wedbush to $38 and Outperform, Needham bullish) which supports upside expectations and likely attracted buying. Analyst Price Target Raises Wedbush Boosts Price Target Needham Coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets this week (BTIG/BTIG-linked coverage, Wedbush to $38 and Outperform, Needham bullish) which supports upside expectations and likely attracted buying. Positive Sentiment: Favorable coverage of lead program STK‑001 — Profiles highlighting Stoke’s experimental therapy and potential to address developmental loss in Dravet syndrome boost the story around long‑term clinical upside. FierceBiotech: STK‑001 Coverage

Favorable coverage of lead program STK‑001 — Profiles highlighting Stoke’s experimental therapy and potential to address developmental loss in Dravet syndrome boost the story around long‑term clinical upside. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement stock options granted — The company granted 58,650 options to new hires (effective March 16), which helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; impact is mixed and longer‑term. Inducement Grants Release

Inducement stock options granted — The company granted 58,650 options to new hires (effective March 16), which helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; impact is mixed and longer‑term. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations — Stoke reported EPS and revenue below consensus (EPS narrower than expected loss and revenue well below estimates), a clear near‑term negative that can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Quarterly Earnings Report

Quarterly results missed expectations — Stoke reported EPS and revenue below consensus (EPS narrower than expected loss and revenue well below estimates), a clear near‑term negative that can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across multiple executives — Several insiders (including the General Counsel, CFO, other officers and a director) sold sizeable blocks over March 17–19, reducing holdings by double‑digit percentages in some cases; heavy insider sales can be interpreted as a bearish signal by some investors. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4

Significant insider selling across multiple executives — Several insiders (including the General Counsel, CFO, other officers and a director) sold sizeable blocks over March 17–19, reducing holdings by double‑digit percentages in some cases; heavy insider sales can be interpreted as a bearish signal by some investors. Representative SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: News pieces highlighting a price drop — Market commentary and headlines about a sudden drop can amplify selling momentum among short‑term traders. Kalkine: What Triggered This Drop?

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.