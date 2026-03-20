Brokerages Set Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $117.35

Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.8077.

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Roblox Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE RBLX opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. Roblox has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 256,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,170,521.60. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,248 shares of company stock worth $46,013,542. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 625,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 350,686 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Roblox by 97,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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