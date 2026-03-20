St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 174,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 127,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.43 million, a P/E ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

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