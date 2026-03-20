BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.50 and last traded at GBX 177.41. 459,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 532,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £181.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.94.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Further Reading

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