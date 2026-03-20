Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €34.94 and last traded at €34.34. 902,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.95.

Aixtron Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems. The company's product portfolio includes MOCVD, CVD and PECVD, and OVPD and PVPD systems.

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