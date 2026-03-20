abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 660 and last traded at GBX 664. Approximately 220,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 155,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 767.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn New India Investment Trust

In related news, insider Irina Miklavchich purchased 1,800 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 744 per share, with a total value of £13,392. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

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