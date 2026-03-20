Comparing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) & Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Investar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Omni Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investar $90.24 million 2.91 $22.90 million $2.14 12.51

Profitability

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Investar 14.92% 9.20% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omni Financial Services and Investar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Investar 0 1 1 1 3.00

Investar has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Investar beats Omni Financial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.