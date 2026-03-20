Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 58.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million.

Cellectis Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Clear Str upgraded shares of Cellectis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 132.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,610.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene‐edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR‐T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company’s core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off‐the‐shelf immunotherapies.

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