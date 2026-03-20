Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 191146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$10.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.25.

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Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.26.

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Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

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