Kathleen Goin Sells 4,302 Shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Stock

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $507,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Goin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, January 21st, Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $420,004.26.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PVLA stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 363,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of -0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palvella Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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