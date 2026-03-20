Kathleen Goin Sells 4,302 Shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Stock

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $507,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kathleen Goin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $420,004.26.
Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PVLA stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 363,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of -0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Palvella Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.
About Palvella Therapeutics
Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.
Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.
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