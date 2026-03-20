Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) Releases Earnings Results

Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

Rectitude Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RECT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510. Rectitude has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

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Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

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