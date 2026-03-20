Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) Releases Earnings Results

Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.
Rectitude Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:RECT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510. Rectitude has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.
Rectitude Company Profile
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