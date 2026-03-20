Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) versus Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Financial Analysis

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stratus Properties and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Colliers International Group 1 3 5 1 2.60

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $173.57, indicating a potential upside of 73.03%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Stratus Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

61.6% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratus Properties and Colliers International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $31.91 million 7.28 $1.96 million ($1.01) -28.76 Colliers International Group $5.56 billion 0.90 $103.10 million $2.01 49.91

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties. Stratus Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -25.38% -2.57% -1.46% Colliers International Group 1.85% 20.43% 4.46%

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Stratus Properties on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use and multi-family properties. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients. It also provides property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management, and construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company offers corporate and workplace solutions; occupier; workplace strategy; property marketing services; transaction brokerage services, including sales and leasing for corporations, financial institutions, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, governments, and individuals; and capital markets services for property sales, debt finance, mortgage investment banking services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services. Further, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management and investor advisory services. Colliers International Group Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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