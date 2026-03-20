Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Obayashi Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.