Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.44 and last traded at $114.6030, with a volume of 2084610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

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Zoetis Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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