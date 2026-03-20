Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head to Head Analysis

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 5.47% 22.48% 7.02% Tivic Health Systems -1,557.26% -202.20% -173.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Tivic Health Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $2.35 billion 2.14 $128.37 million $0.51 43.13 Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 2.07 -$5.66 million ($6.68) -0.14

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Tivic Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 1 13 3 0 2.12 Tivic Health Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 42.25%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Tivic Health Systems on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

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