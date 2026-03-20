Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $117.62. Approximately 17,191,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,182,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Nebius Group Stock Down 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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