Investors Buy High Volume of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 73,634 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,679 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FirstWave Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,031,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

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2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,403,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,624,879. 2x Long VIX Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

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