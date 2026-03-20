Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP):

3/7/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/6/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties was given a new $8.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets.

2/18/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from $13.30.

1/29/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties was given a new $14.50 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Hudson Pacific Properties was given a new $10.00 price target by Piper Sandler.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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