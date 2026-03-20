Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $41.55. 62,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,996. The firm has a market cap of $232.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.31. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

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Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CMTV) is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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