Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 142500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.2050.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.59.

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Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company’s core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

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