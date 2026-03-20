Community Bancorp Inc (CMTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 1st

Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.3%

CMTV stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 66,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.31.

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Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMTV

Community Bancorp Company Profile

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Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CMTV) is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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