Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Stock Price Down 42.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) traded down 42.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 179,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 90,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Down 42.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$702,980.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Canyon Creek Food

(Get Free Report)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

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