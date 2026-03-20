Analyzing Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC) & Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and Competitive Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $220,000.00 99.98 -$20.80 million ($1.41) -0.54 Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Competitive Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envoy Medical.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Competitive Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Competitive Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,143.46%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Competitive Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Competitive Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Competitive Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -11,950.00% N/A -248.54% Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Competitive Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

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Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Competitive Technologies

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Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

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