Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.5370, with a volume of 5991089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Klarna Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLAR

Klarna Group Trading Down 6.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klarna Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAR. Walmart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,960,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,922,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,595,000.

About Klarna Group

(Get Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.