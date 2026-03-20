SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.39 and last traded at GBX 8.39. Approximately 2,003,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,800,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 960 to GBX 940 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.

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SIG Stock Up 11.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.43.

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (2) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £50,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

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