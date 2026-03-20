Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.2680, with a volume of 634373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.16.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $230,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,386.45. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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