NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.4350. 30,869,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 26,540,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,949.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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