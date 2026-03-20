NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.4350. 30,869,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 26,540,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
Key Headlines Impacting NuScale Power
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NuScale announced a strategic partnership with Ebara Elliott Energy to pilot its advanced nuclear modules (NPMs) for industrial steam/ petrochemical applications — a commercial‑scale demonstration that supports long‑term revenue and commercialization potential. NuScale Power and Ebara Elliott Energy Announce a Strategic Partnership to Showcase Use of Advanced Nuclear Technology to Power Petrochemical Plants
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage revisiting SMR’s valuation highlights diverging analyst targets and the stock’s recent volatility — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. A Look At NuScale Power (SMR) Valuation As Shares Struggle And Analyst Targets Diverge
- Negative Sentiment: A heavy wave of securities‑fraud and shareholder class‑action notices from multiple law firms (Faruqi & Faruqi; Gross Law Firm; Bleichmar Fonti & Auld; Rosen; Pomerantz; Bernstein Liebhard; others) creates a legal overhang and increases near‑term uncertainty — investors are being solicited to join lead‑plaintiff motions ahead of April 20, 2026 deadlines. This proliferation of litigation notices typically pressures sentiment and can increase legal costs and management distraction. SMR INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Nuscale (SMR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 20, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld and other firms describe a securities‑fraud complaint tied to a significant prior share drop; such allegations can amplify downside risk, drive further analyst scrutiny, and raise potential settlement or defense costs. SMR Fraud Alert: NuScale Power Accused of Securities Fraud in Pending Class Action – Investors with Losses Notified to Contact BFA Law
- Negative Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $13 and the downgrade coverage has already shown up in market commentary — analyst cuts can accelerate selling pressure as investors reprice forward expectations. UBS Group Lowers NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $13.00
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.19.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at NuScale Power
In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,949.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
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