Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $325.90 and last traded at $329.2050. Approximately 17,139,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,160,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 872,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123,078 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, ARP Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,260,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.