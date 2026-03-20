Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $325.90 and last traded at $329.2050. Approximately 17,139,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,160,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.79.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record February revenue — Social chatter and note summaries point to a 30% YoY revenue surge in February (about $10B), driven by AI demand and expanding 3nm output, reinforcing TSMC’s role as the primary AI foundry. TSMC Stock (TSM) Opinions on February Revenue Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and high price targets — Multiple firms maintain buy/overweight views and elevated targets (median ~$405; some as high as $450), arguing AI-driven revenue growth and TSMC’s manufacturing moat justify premium valuations. TSMC Stock Is Still a Buy as the ‘Nvidia Flip’ Reshapes Tech
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad media attention and resilience narrative — Coverage from outlets (Zacks, Kalkine, Motley Fool) highlights TSMC’s competitive moat and investor interest; useful context but not immediately market-moving on its own. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional activity — QuiverQuant shows large-scale trimming by several big funds (FMR, MFS, Goldman) alongside big additions from others (Point72, Citadel). This creates two-way flows: selling pressure at the margin but also conviction buys. TSMC Stock (TSM) Opinions on February Revenue Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgrade — A recent shift from “strong-buy” to “hold” raises near-term sentiment risk and may have prompted some profit-taking. Zacks Downgrades TSMC Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk — Samsung’s $73B AI-chip push increases long-term capex competition (and HBM supply dynamics), which could pressure share performance if investors reprice competitive uncertainty. Samsung Stock Surges on Massive $73B AI Chip Investment Plan
- Negative Sentiment: Customer diversification signal — Reports that Tesla is building a sovereign chip chain (reporting it “snubbed” TSMC) add another near-term cautionary note about customer concentration and supply-chain strategy shifts. Tesla Just Snubbed TSMC — Musk Is Quietly Building A Sovereign Chip Chain
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 872,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123,078 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, ARP Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,260,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.