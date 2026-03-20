Cross Timbers Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0009 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

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Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.6%

CRT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRT

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

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Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

Further Reading

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