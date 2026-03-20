Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 113,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 54,687 shares.The stock last traded at $128.69 and had previously closed at $130.16.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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