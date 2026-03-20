TaoWeave (NASDAQ:TWAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TaoWeave (NASDAQ:TWAV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. TaoWeave had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 187.17%.

TaoWeave Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TaoWeave stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 191,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.29. TaoWeave has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TaoWeave during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TaoWeave in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TaoWeave in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TaoWeave during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TaoWeave during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TaoWeave in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TaoWeave

About TaoWeave

(Get Free Report)

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

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