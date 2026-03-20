Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,644,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 3,276,474 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $55.82.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.9%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.
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