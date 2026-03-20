Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,644,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 3,276,474 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $55.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.

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Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,894,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,796 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,615 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,763,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,176,000 after purchasing an additional 878,866 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 833,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 621,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $29,441,000.

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Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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