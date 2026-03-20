Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $21.00. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $20.5350, with a volume of 3,134 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

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Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter worth about $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

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